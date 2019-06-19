Comments
LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– A sculptor from Loveland’s creation was a topic of discussion in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. Jane DeDecker’s “Every Word We Utter” depicts Susan B. Anthony and other key players in the suffragette movement.
Standing 21 feet tall, and eventually 24 feet wide, the larger-than-life sculpture honors the many women who fought for equal rights and eventually the passage of the 19th Amendment.
The goal is to get the artwork considered a national monument.
With the approval of the House and Senate, along with the president’s signature, Every Word We Utter could be placed near the Supreme Court. It would become the first outdoor monument in Washington, D.C. to honor the women’s suffrage movement.
A House committee has already passed it and now a Senate committee is hearing the proposal.