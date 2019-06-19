Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins police say one man has been arrested on multiple charges related to a series of window peeping incidents. James Morsbach, 38, is suspected in numerous incidents reported in the Sherwood Street area, north of Colorado State University.
Morsbach was arrested in May and has been charged with:
- Invasion of Privacy for Sexual Gratification – 3 counts (class 6 felony)
- Attempted Invasion of Privacy for Sexual Gratification – 2 counts (class 2 misdemeanor)
- Retaliation Against a Witness or Victim (class 3 felony)
- Attempted Burglary (class 4 felony)
- Stalking (class 5 felony)
- Criminal Mischief (class 6 felony)
- 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing – 6 counts (class 3 misdemeanor)
- Resisting Arrest– 2 counts (class 2 misdemeanor)
“Window peeping is a crime that often goes unreported because people think it’s harmless,” Fort Collins Police Services Chief Jeff Swoboda stated. “However, these behaviors can, and often do, escalate to more serious crimes. We want neighbors to report all suspicious activity to police so we can keep our community safe.”
Anyone with information about window peeping or other sex crimes in this area should contact Officer Chris Renn at 970-416-2385. People may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org