Filed Under:Denver News, Mile High Comics


DENVER (CBS4) — Police have arrested a man suspected of stealing 15 comic books worth $49,000 from a store in Denver. Francisco Ruiz, 39, was charged with one count of second degree burglary and one count of theft – both felonies.

Francisco Ysidro Ruiz (credit: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

Someone broke into Mile High Comics on May 27 and shattered a glass display at the front of the store. The man was caught on camera removing several high-value comic books.

(credit: Mile High Comics)

Police said a trail of blood throughout the store indicated the burglar cut himself in the process and then tried to clean up the blood.

(credit: Mile High Comics)

At one point, the burglar was caught on video without a mask on.

(credit: Mile High Comics)

Denver Police issued a Crime Stoppers bulletin which generated several tips that named Ruiz as the likely burglar. Ruiz is a former employee, according to the arrest affidavit.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s