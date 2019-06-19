Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Police have arrested a man suspected of stealing 15 comic books worth $49,000 from a store in Denver. Francisco Ruiz, 39, was charged with one count of second degree burglary and one count of theft – both felonies.
Someone broke into Mile High Comics on May 27 and shattered a glass display at the front of the store. The man was caught on camera removing several high-value comic books.
Police said a trail of blood throughout the store indicated the burglar cut himself in the process and then tried to clean up the blood.
At one point, the burglar was caught on video without a mask on.
Denver Police issued a Crime Stoppers bulletin which generated several tips that named Ruiz as the likely burglar. Ruiz is a former employee, according to the arrest affidavit.
He is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.