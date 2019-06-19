ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Estes Park just made a Forbes list of best budget-friendly summer vacation spots this year. The magazine says the Colorado mountain town is a great place for families to travel together if they’re looking for a high country getaway.
“Perched 7,500 feet above sea level, just 90 miles northwest of Denver, this charming mountain town features historic main drag Elkhorn Avenue, which includes saltwater-taffy and souvenir shops, restaurants and a lively Riverwalk. And just a 10-minute drive outside of town, families can find affordable lodging at one of the best budget destinations in the state, YMCA of the Rockies,” wrote Heather Mundt.
Estes Park was one of 24 locations around the world that were selected by Forbes in the article “Cheapest Summer Travel: 24 Best Places To Go Now,” which was published earlier this week.
The other cheap summer travel spots were:
Antigua, Guatemala
Carolina Beach, North Carolina
Tulum, Mexico
Porto, Portugal
Boise, Idaho
Greenland
Zagreb, Croatia
Boston
Greater Williamsburg, Virginia
Minneapolis-St. Paul
Puerto Escondido, Mexico
Quebec City
Wildwoods, New Jersey
The Palm Beaches, Florida
Rochester, New York
Bethany Beach, Delaware
Finland
Scotland
Stamford, Connecticut
Turks and Caicos
Palm Springs, California
Ethiopia
Queensland, Australia