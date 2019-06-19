(CBS4) – Planning on going fishing in Twin Lakes near Leadville? Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends taking a heavy line! The agency showed off two “trophy” lake trout caught during the biannual gillnet survey on Wednesday.
Officials said aquatic biologist Michael Atwood pulled in a couple trophy lake trout that were each 35 inches long and weighed 16 pounds.
“Both released alive & healthy,” CPW tweeted.
CPW is the lead agency responsible for fisheries management of public waters in Colorado and they conduct lake and stream surveys to monitor fish populations.
“During the survey process fish are collected using a variety of gears and returned to the water after the necessary biological data is recorded,” the CPW website states. “A variety of gear is used to gauge the entire fish community rather than a single species.”
“High priority and brood waters such as Chatfield, Pueblo, Horsetooth, and the Gunnison River are surveyed annually. Smaller, more remote, or lightly used lakes or streams may only be surveyed once every 5-10 years,” officials stated.
“Most of the survey fieldwork takes place from early June through late September, however, many areas also conduct more specialized sampling beginning right after ice-out and again in the fall prior to freeze-up.