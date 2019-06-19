



Seoul Korean Bbq & Hot Pot

– Spending time in Village East? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Korean restaurant to an Ethopian spot. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Village East, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is sushi bar and Korean spot Seoul Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, which offers barbecue and more. Located at 2080 S. Havana St., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 625 reviews on Yelp.

Winner of Westworld Magazine’s Best Korean Restaurant in 2011, according to its website, Seoul Korean BBQ & Hot Pot offers a dining option that allows customers to barbecue beef, pork, chicken and seafood at their table. The restaurant also serves up a variety of side dishes, cold noodles and stew.

Katsu Ramen

Next up is Katsu Ramen, a spot to score ramen, situated at 1930 S. Havana St., Unit 4. With four stars out of 520 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

The restaurant serves rice bowls with pork, beef and katsu curry as well as a variety of ramen dishes. When it comes to beverages, this spot offers Japanese sake, beer, wine and cocktails.

Pho Peoria

Vietnamese spot Pho Peoria is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1695 Peoria St., 4.5 stars out of 107 reviews.

On the menu, expect vegetable and seafood spring rolls, alongside wontons, vermicelli noodles and pho soup. Guests may also pair their meal with a fruit smoothie, tea, juice or Vietnamese beer.

Addis Ababa Restaurant

Addis Ababa Restaurant, an Ethiopian spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 29 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2222 S. Havana St., Suite B2 to see for yourself.

For breakfast, try the Sudan-style ful (mashed fava beans garnished with fresh onions, cheese, jalapeño pepper, tomato and boiled egg served with fresh bread) and the kuwanta firfir (homemade dehydrated beef cooked in spices with shredded enjera). For dinner, standouts include zilzil tibs (strips of meat marinated with sauce and fried with onion, jalapeño pepper, garlic and rosemary) and the doro begomen boneless chicken breast and chopped collard greens.

Angry Chicken

Check out Angry Chicken, which has earned four stars out of 216 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar, which offers chicken wings and more, at 1930 S. Havana St., Unit 13.

Customers may order a variety of chicken-centric dishes, from sweet and spicy chicken wings to roast chicken. In addition to chicken, this spot also offers sauces like honey garlic, spicy soy and Korean cheese, as well as burgers and jumbo shrimp.

Article provided by Hoodline.