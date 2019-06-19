JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Jefferson County School District is now looking at the results of a survey about the future of Columbine High School. District officials say it may be time to tear down the school — 20 years after the deadly shootings.
Jeffco Schools Superintendent Jason Glass says people around the world are still obsessed with Columbine and the fascination continues to grow, not diminish.
“We have hundreds of people who try and enter the building or walk onto the grounds or slow role by it. We even have tour buses of people that stop outside of Columbine High School,” said Glass.
Twelve students and one teacher were gunned down on April 20, 1999 when two gunmen opened fire in the school. At the time it was considered one of the worst mass school shootings in history.
Some of the options include asking voters for additional funds to construct a new school for Columbine while still retaining the name Columbine High School, the school’s current colors and mascot.
Others include constructing the new school near the current location, west of the current site while demolishing the existing building and including enhanced safety features designed to provide greater monitoring and school privacy.
Nearly seven thousand people answered the survey. We should find out the results by the middle of next month.