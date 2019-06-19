



Museum officials say the exhibit will be home to the most comprehensive U.S. exhibition of Monet paintings in more than two decades. It will feature more than 125 paintings spanning Monet’s entire career and take up three gallery spaces on two floors, according to the museum’s website.

Monet Artwork Sold For Record $110.7 Million

Individual tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on June 25.

Adult member tickets start at $22 when purchased online and in advance of your visit. Adult nonmembers tickets start at $27 when purchased online and in advance of your visit. Tickets for youth ages 6–18 are $5. Tickets for children ages 5 and under are free. Discounted rates for groups of 10 or more visitors are available by calling 720-913-0088 or send an email to groupsales@denverartmuseum.org.

Free admission tickets are available for youth school groups. Reservations are required.

All tickets include an audio guide, which is available in Spanish and English and includes an adult and family version.

Museum officials expect the exhibition to be very popular and suggest buying tickets early. If you don’t like crowds, they recommend avoiding weekends, holidays and weekday mornings, which are frequently busy with school tours.

“Visit in the evening. We will have late hours on Fridays and some Tuesdays, and evenings tend to be quieter. Book during these times to avoid some of the crowds,” the museum website states.