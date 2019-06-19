



Cheyenne Frontier Days has released their full schedule of events for the 2019 event. takes place from July 19-28 in downtown Cheyenne, Wyoming and offers PCRA & PBR championship rodeos, concerts, airshows, special nightly events, interactive and hands-on experiences, art galleries and more.

Tickets for concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days are on sale at www.cfdrodeo.com, the Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Ticket Office and by calling (307) 778-7222. (The Post Malone concert is sold out.)

Fans can upgrade to a Frontier Nights® Fast Pass for early admission to the Party Zone, a voucher for best-available same-day rodeo tickets and a souvenir rodeo program.

Daily Activities & Offerings (July 19-28)

Buckin’ A Saloon:

Live music, dancing, libations and a Western good time. Visitors must be 21 years of age and older to enter.

11:00 am – Midnight @ Buckin’ A Saloon

The Rooftop (NEW):

The Rooftop Deck offers a patio atmosphere and unprecedented views of the legendary arena’s concerts and rodeos.

12:30 – 4:00 pm & 7:00 – 11:00 pm @ Arena (Buy Tickets)

CFD Western Art Show:

One of the most respected and prestigious western art exhibitions in the Rocky Mountain Region.

9:00 am – 5:00 pm @ CFD Old West Museum

Carnival Midway:

Thrilling rides, delicious fair food, and games everyone will enjoy!

10:30 am – Midnight @ Carnival Midway

The Garden:

A great place on Frontier Park to relax and enjoy a beverage while listening to live music.

11:00 am – Midnight @ The Garden

Indian Village:

Experience authentic Native American costumes, dancing, storytelling, flute players and handicrafts.

10:00 am – 7:30 pm @ Indian Village

Behind The Chutes Tour:

Get a first-hand look at what goes on during the rodeo from behind the scenes!

9:00 am, 10:00 am & 5:00 pm @ Arena

CFD Old West Museum:

Celebrate the Western legacy and thrilling history of Cheyenne Frontier Days.

8:00 am – 7:00 pm @ CFD Old West Museum

Old Frontier Town:

Step into the past and celebrate Cheyenne’s rich Western heritage.

10:30 am – 8:00 pm @ Old Frontier Town

Sidewinder Saloon:

Hear musicians and poets put on their best rhymes, chimes, and good times!

10:30 am – 8:00 pm @ Sidewinder Saloon

Western Experience:

A new area offering unique Western experiences. See the incredible bond that develops between man and horse as horsemen work with wild horses off the range preparing them for adoption.

10:30 am – 8:00 pm @ Western Experience

Special Events & Concerts By Day

July 19

CINCH Opening Day Celebration:

Come early, stay late! Join us for a special, Opening Day Celebration at Frontier Park.

10:30 am – 4:00 pm @ Arena (Buy Tickets)

Fort D.A. Russell Days:

F.E. Warren A.F.B., celebrates its history with three days of great fun, including historic home tours, military reenactments and tours of the Minuteman III and Peacekeeper missile systems.

9:00 am – 4:00 pm @ FE Warren AFB

Wild West Show:

Featuring Cheyenne Frontier Days history and pageantry!

1:00 – 2:00 pm (Buy Tickets)

Frontier Nights® Concert:

Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Midland.

7:00 pm @ Arena (Buy Tickets)

July 20

Grand Parade:

Take in the sights and sounds of some of the top marching bands and horse-drawn vehicles in the country!

9:00 am @ Downtown Cheyenne

Fort D.A. Russell Days:

F.E. Warren A.F.B., celebrates its history with three days of great fun, including historic home tours, military reenactments and tours of the Minuteman III and Peacekeeper missile systems.

9:00 am – 4:00 pm @ FE Warren AFB

Spirit Riding Free Events:

Fans of the Emmy-winning Netflix original series “Spirit Riding Free” will be able to enjoy a theater show experience with live entertainment, and receive giveaways!

11:00 am, 1:00 pm & 3:00 pm @ Kiwanis House Theater (Buy Tickets)

PRCA Pro Rodeo “Daddy Of ‘Em All”:

Known for its fast pace and large number of contestants, The Rodeo ensures visitors see more rodeo action than they can see at any other rodeo. Cheyenne Frontier Days™ is introducing a new, tournament-style rodeo format. Each rodeo performance will see event winners and money paid out each day. The competition will start with a clean slate on Finals Sunday and the the highest scores and the fastest times will be the 2019 CFD Champions! Slack in the timed events now becomes a qualifying round to make it into the performances.

1:00 – 4:00 pm @ Arena (Buy Tickets)

Chuckwagon Experience:

Round up your family and friends for this exclusive culinary experience.

4:30 – 7:00 pm @ Old Frontier Town

Frontier Nights® Concert:

Rascal Flatts with Clint Black.

8:00 pm @ Arena (Buy Tickets)

July 21

Cowboy Church

Send your prayers upstairs at the Cowboy church service in B-Stand.

9:00 am @ Arena

Fort D.A. Russell Days:

F.E. Warren A.F.B., celebrates its history with three days of great fun, including historic home tours, military reenactments and tours of the Minuteman III and Peacekeeper missile systems.

9:00 am – 4:00 pm @ FE Warren AFB

Spirit Riding Free Events:

Fans of the Emmy-winning Netflix original series “Spirit Riding Free” will be able to enjoy a theater show experience with live entertainment, and receive giveaways!

11:00 am, 1:00 pm & 3:00 pm @ Kiwanis House Theater (Buy Tickets)

PRCA Pro Rodeo “Daddy Of ‘Em All”

Known for its fast pace and large number of contestants, The Rodeo ensures visitors see more rodeo action than they can see at any other rodeo.

1:00 – 4:00 pm @ Arena (Buy Tickets)

Frontier Nights® Concert:

Josh Turner with Tanya Tucker

8:00 pm @ Arena (Buy Tickets)

July 22

Pancake Breakfast:

Enjoy a free breakfast with visitors from all over the world!

7:00 – 9:00 am @ Downtown Cheyenne

Military Monday:

The rodeo Grand Entry features military transportation through the ages and a giant flag in the arena.

All Day @ Frontier Park

PRCA Pro Rodeo “Daddy Of ‘Em All”

Known for its fast pace and large number of contestants, The Rodeo ensures visitors see more rodeo action than they can see at any other rodeo.

1:00 – 4:00 pm @ Arena (Buy Tickets)

PBR Last Cowboy Standing

Top-40 stars of the PBR will attempt to conquer the sport’s rankest bulls.

7:45 pm @ Arena

July 23

Grand Parade:

Take in the sights and sounds of some of the top marching bands and horse-drawn vehicles in the country!

9:00 am @ Downtown Cheyenne

PRCA Pro Rodeo “Daddy Of ‘Em All”

Known for its fast pace and large number of contestants, The Rodeo ensures visitors see more rodeo action than they can see at any other rodeo.

1:00 – 4:00 pm @ Arena (Buy Tickets)

PBR Last Cowboy Standing

Top-40 stars of the PBR will attempt to conquer the sport’s rankest bulls.

7:45 pm @ Arena

July 24

Pancake Breakfast:

Enjoy a free breakfast with visitors from all over the world!

7:00 – 9:00 am @ Downtown Cheyenne

Wild West Airshow:

The Wyoming Air National Guard is hosting the Wild West Air Show at the 153rd Airlift Wing. They’ll be featuring aerial and ground demonstrations throughout the day as well as static aircraft and military equipment displays.

8:00 am – 4:00 pm @ 153rd Airlift Wing (217 Dell Range Blvd.)

Chuckwagon Cookoff:

Authentic chuckwagon crews compete in a FREE cooking demonstration.

8:00 am – 1:00 pm @ Western Experience

USAF Thunderbirds:

Witness thrilling aerial acrobatics as The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds scream across our clear blue Wyoming skies.

9:30 am @ FE Warren AFB

PRCA Pro Rodeo “Daddy Of ‘Em All”

Known for its fast pace and large number of contestants, The Rodeo ensures visitors see more rodeo action than they can see at any other rodeo.

1:00 – 4:00 pm @ Arena (Buy Tickets)

Chuckwagon Experience:

Round up your family and friends for this exclusive culinary experience.

4:30 – 7:00 pm @ Western Experience

Frontier Nights® Concert:

Miranda Lambert with Randy Houser

8:00 pm @ Arena (Buy Tickets)

July 25

Chuckwagon Cookoff:

Authentic chuckwagon crews compete in a FREE cooking demonstration.

8:00 am – 1:00 pm @ Western Experience

Grand Parade:

Take in the sights and sounds of some of the top marching bands and horse-drawn vehicles in the country!

9:00 am @ Downtown Cheyenne

PRCA Pro Rodeo “Daddy Of ‘Em All”

Known for its fast pace and large number of contestants, The Rodeo ensures visitors see more rodeo action than they can see at any other rodeo.

1:00 – 4:00 pm @ Arena (Buy Tickets)

Frontier Nights® Concert:

Post Malone (SOLD OUT)

8:00 pm @ Arena

July 26

Pancake Breakfast:

Enjoy a free breakfast with visitors from all over the world!

7:00 – 9:00 am @ Downtown Cheyenne

Chuckwagon Cookoff:

Authentic chuckwagon crews compete in a FREE cooking demonstration.

8:00 am – 1:00 pm @ Western Experience

PRCA Pro Rodeo “Daddy Of ‘Em All”

Known for its fast pace and large number of contestants, The Rodeo ensures visitors see more rodeo action than they can see at any other rodeo.

1:00 – 4:00 pm @ Arena (Buy Tickets)

Frontier Nights® Concert:

Keith Urban with Walker Hayes

8:00 pm @ Arena (Buy Tickets)

July 27

Chuckwagon Cookoff:

Authentic chuckwagon crews compete in a FREE cooking demonstration.

8:00 am – 1:00 pm @ Western Experience

Grand Parade:

Take in the sights and sounds of some of the top marching bands and horse-drawn vehicles in the country!

9:00 am @ Downtown Cheyenne

Chuckwagon Lunch-To-Go:

Pickup your chuckwagon meal to-go on the way to the rodeo.

12:00 pm @ Western Experience

PRCA Pro Rodeo “Daddy Of ‘Em All”

Known for its fast pace and large number of contestants, The Rodeo ensures visitors see more rodeo action than they can see at any other rodeo.

1:00 – 4:00 pm @ Arena (Buy Tickets)

Frontier Nights® Concert:

Tim McGraw with Devin Dawson

8:00 pm @ Arena (Buy Tickets)

July 28

Cowboy Church

Send your prayers upstairs at the Cowboy church service in B-Stand.

9:00 am @ Arena

PRCA Pro Rodeo “Daddy Of ‘Em All”

Known for its fast pace and large number of contestants, The Rodeo ensures visitors see more rodeo action than they can see at any other rodeo.

1:00 – 4:00 pm @ Arena (Buy Tickets)