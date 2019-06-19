Comments
ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4)– City leaders in Aspen have delayed the operation of dockless bicycles and e-scooters on city streets. For now.
Other cities in Colorado, like Fort Collins, have delayed deploying the bicycles in their communities. Boulder has issued a temporary moratorium on e-scooters.
When e-scooters showed up in Denver, the devices had few rules and regulations. It led to confusion for riders and others on city streets.
In Aspen, the plan is to delay any decision for six months in order to answer questions about where the bicycles and scooters will operate, safety issues and how the change would impact local businesses.