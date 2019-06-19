ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Sheriff Tyler Brown says Arapahoe County urgently needs a new detention facility — and took his case straight to the public by doing a tour of the current facility live on Facebook. Sheriff Brown says the Arapahoe County Detention Facility is old, crowded and dangerous.
The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement:
“Built more than 30 years ago to house 386 inmates, today the Arapahoe County Detention Facility holds some 1,200 inmates. Crowding, and a growing population with mental illness creates challenges in managing inmates and makes the facility less safe for deputies. Assaults against deputies are at an all-time high. While the jail provides treatment for mental health, medical and behavioral issues, more programs could be provided to reduce repeat offenses. Critical infrastructure is also failing.
“A modern and safe detention facility is one of many needs identified by Arapahoe County as the population grows. The Board of County Commissioners established a Long Range Planning Committee and appointed 25 residents, business and civic leaders. The advisory task force will review the current and projected fiscal situation, along with transportation issues and infrastructure needs at the Arapahoe County Justice Center.”