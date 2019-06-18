BRONCOS UPDATEPat Bowlen public celebration of life scheduled for 10a-3p at Mile High
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado State Parks, Zipcar


DENVER (CBS4)Zipcar wants more people to visit Colorado’s State Parks. That’s whey the company is putting State Park passes in some of its vehicles.

(credit: CBS)

The free Colorado State Park passes will work at any of the 41 state parks in Colorado. That includes Chatfield State Park and Roxborough State Park.

Mueller State Park (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Zipcars that have park passes inside will be labeled in the app so those searching for the passes can easily find them.

