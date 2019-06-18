Comments
ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– “The Wall That Heals” travels the country and made its latest stop in Arvada. The wall is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
It travels around the U.S. so everyone can get a chance to look at the memorial, which is in Washington, DC. The wall arrived on Tuesday afternoon.
The wall features the names of more than 58,000 service members who died in the Vietnam War.
The Wall That Heals will be on display outside the Faith Bible Chapel in Arvada from Thursday through Sunday, 24 hours a day.