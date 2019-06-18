Filed Under:Arvada News, The Wall, Vietnam Veterans

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– “The Wall That Heals” travels the country and made its latest stop in Arvada. The wall is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

(credit: CBS)

It travels around the U.S. so everyone can get a chance to look at the memorial, which is in Washington, DC. The wall arrived on Tuesday afternoon.

(credit: CBS)

The wall features the names of more than 58,000 service members who died in the Vietnam War.

(credit: CBS)

The Wall That Heals will be on display outside the Faith Bible Chapel in Arvada from Thursday through Sunday, 24 hours a day.

(credit: CBS)

