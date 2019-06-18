Filed Under:Lakewood News, Lakewood Police, Little League, Westgate Elementary

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — The Lakewood Police Department is looking for a group of adults who got into a physical fight at a Little League Game on Saturday. It happened at Westgate Elementary.

(credit: Lakewood Police)

“These adults took over the field and began assaulting each other on 6/15 during a youth baseball game. We’re looking for any info, in particular to ID the man in the white shirt/teal shorts,” the police department tweeted. “Several people have already been cited in this fight and injuries were reported.”

(credit: Lakewood Police)

Police are especially interested in identifying the man in the white shirt and teal shorts — saying he caused serious injuries.

Men and women can be seen punching and pushing each other, as other look on from the other side of the fence.

“It’s a 7-year-olds’ baseball game, and we’re asking the parents to grow up,” police said.

(credit: Lakewood Police)

So far, four different people have been cited for disorderly conduct and fighting in public, police said.

A spokesperson for Lakewood police said the umpire at the game was just 12 years old.

