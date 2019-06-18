LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — The Lakewood Police Department is looking for a group of adults who got into a physical fight at a Little League Game on Saturday. It happened at Westgate Elementary.
“These adults took over the field and began assaulting each other on 6/15 during a youth baseball game. We’re looking for any info, in particular to ID the man in the white shirt/teal shorts,” the police department tweeted. “Several people have already been cited in this fight and injuries were reported.”
Police are especially interested in identifying the man in the white shirt and teal shorts — saying he caused serious injuries.
Men and women can be seen punching and pushing each other, as other look on from the other side of the fence.
“It’s a 7-year-olds’ baseball game, and we’re asking the parents to grow up,” police said.
So far, four different people have been cited for disorderly conduct and fighting in public, police said.
A spokesperson for Lakewood police said the umpire at the game was just 12 years old.