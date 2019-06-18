HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– A new hospital has opened in Douglas County had features advanced cancer care, cardiac services and women’s health services. UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital is located near Lucent Boulevard and Town Center Drive.
The six-story hospital features 74 inpatient beds, a birth center with C-section operating rooms and level three NICU, 18-bed intensive care unit, six operating rooms, a level three trauma center and emergency department, advanced cardiac services and imaging that includes 3D mammography and PET/CT.
There is also an adjoining UCHealth Highlands Ranch Medical Center which houses a two-story cancer center with advanced oncology services.
“We have worked and prepared for this day for some time now, and we are proud to open our doors and welcome patients to our state-of-the-art facility designed for efficiency, safety, convenience and comfort,” said UCHealth Highlands Ranch Hospital President and CEO Diane Cookson in a statement. “Every detail of our new hospital has been developed with patient care as the priority, and I’m confident we’ll be able to provide the very best experience for our patients.”
The facilities help expand UCHealth services to Douglas County and help prevent driving to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.