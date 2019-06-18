DENVER (CBS4) – Fans are joining former Denver Broncos players to pay their respects to Pat Bowlen’s family on Tuesday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The family arranged to have memorabilia from their father’s legacy on display.
It’s an opportunity for fans to experience how Pat Bowlen lived his life and see just how much of an impact “Mr. B” had on the community.
Bowlen passed away Thursday night at the age of 75. Bowlen, who will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August, had been battling Alzheimer’s disease.
Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was there along with Broncos general manager and president of operations John Elway.
Fans were amazed at the amount of memorabilia that Bowlen had collected during his lifetime.
“It’s incredible. I guess it’s just a reflection of so much greatness,” said one fan. “Most people just have a few little things to symbolize. But eight Super Bowls, championship conferences, everything, it’s just amazing to show this man’s great life. It’s been incredible to see, to witness, got me going down memory lane.”
The celebration of life continues through 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Broncos fans began honoring Bowlen by visiting his statue in front of the Broncos’ stadium on Friday.
