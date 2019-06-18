Former Regis Jesuit High School star and Gonzaga Bulldogs player Josh Perkins joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer Monday night at the ViewHouse Centennial.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Josh Perkins has been preparing for the NBA Draft, which is on Thursday, and has visited nine different NBA teams for workouts including the Pistons, Lakers, Hornets and Pacers.
“It’s big time,” said Perkins of the opportunity to chase his dream. “You got to take it day to day. Not a lot of kids get that opportunity to practice in NBA arenas, get some free shorts, and just pick the brain of people have been there.”
Perkins has a unique relationship with former Nuggets guard and Colorado native Chauncey Billups, who has been a friend and mentor for years.
“I’ve been lucky. Ever since third or fourth grade he’s looked out for me,” said Perkins. “He’s been there. He’s one of the greats. He’s in my corner and I’ve been blessed to pick his brain. I work out with him, but really the mental side it, and the things that people don’t think about is how he helps me out a lot.”
Perkins leaves Gonzaga as the school’s all-time assists leader with 712 assists. He was also named the WCC Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Perkins held a 3.26 GPA as a graduate student and is pursuing his Master’s in Organizational Leadership.