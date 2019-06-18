BRONCOS UPDATEPat Bowlen public celebration of life scheduled for 10a-3p at Mile High
By Michael Spencer


Former Regis Jesuit High School star and Gonzaga Bulldogs player Josh Perkins joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer Monday night at the ViewHouse Centennial.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Josh Perkins has been preparing for the NBA Draft, which is on Thursday, and has visited nine different NBA teams for workouts including the Pistons, Lakers, Hornets and Pacers.

Josh Perkins (credit: CBS)

“It’s big time,” said Perkins of the opportunity to chase his dream. “You got to take it day to day. Not a lot of kids get that opportunity to practice in NBA arenas, get some free shorts, and just pick the brain of people have been there.”

Josh Perkins Gonzaga Bulldogs during the first round of the 2016 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. (credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Perkins has a unique relationship with former Nuggets guard and Colorado native Chauncey Billups, who has been a friend and mentor for years.

Josh Perkins of the Gonzaga Bulldogs in March. (credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“I’ve been lucky. Ever since third or fourth grade he’s looked out for me,” said Perkins. “He’s been there. He’s one of the greats. He’s in my corner and I’ve been blessed to pick his brain. I work out with him, but really the mental side it, and the things that people don’t think about is how he helps me out a lot.”

(credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Perkins leaves Gonzaga as the school’s all-time assists leader with 712 assists. He was also named the WCC Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Perkins held a 3.26 GPA as a graduate student and is pursuing his Master’s in Organizational Leadership.

