



– Unsure where Denver’s insiders are eating and drinking? It’s easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see. We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to uncover which restaurants have been getting a noteworthy uptick in attention this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Denver businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are getting plenty of attention this summer.

Mario’s Ocean Club

Open since 2018, this seafood spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Seafood” on Yelp.

Citywide, seafood spots saw a median 1.7 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, but Mario’s Ocean Club saw a 12.8 percent increase, maintaining a sound 4.5-star rating throughout. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis Mario’s Ocean Club’s review count increased by more than 250 percent.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the seafood category: Uchi has seen a 14.5 percent increase in reviews.

Located at 560 S. Broadway in Washington Park West, Mario’s Ocean Club offers fresh and sustainable seafood such as raw, fried and broiled oysters, clam chowder, lobster rolls, Po’Boys, fish tacos, crab cakes and pasta dishes featuring seafood.

Liberati Restaurant & Brewery

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Five Points’s Liberati Restaurant & Brewery, the brewery, wine bar and Italian spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “Italian” on Yelp saw a median 3.3 percent increase in new reviews over the past month, Liberati Restaurant & Brewery bagged an 18.3 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a superior four-star rating. It significantly outperformed the previous month by gaining 1.5 times more reviews than expected based on its past performance.

Open at 2403 Champa St. since 2018, Liberati Restaurant & Brewery includes a menu with starters like a caprese plate (mozzarella cheese and organic tomatoes) and beef tartare, alongside main entrees such as scoglio (monkfish, octopus, prawns and hand-crushed San Marzano tomato sauce) and marinated and seared veal tenderloin (served with baby spinach and roasted potatoes).

Gelato dominates the dessert menu, and there is also an extensive list of grape beers to choose from to pair with your meal.

Broadway Market

Capitol Hill’s Broadway Market is also making waves. Open since February, at 950 N. Broadway, the food court and bar has seen a 13.9 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.8 percent for all businesses tagged “Bars” on Yelp.

Broadway Market serves everything from pizza to sushi to empanadas, and features a central bar that dials up coffee, juice, signature cocktails and craft beer. Over the past month, it’s maintained a mixed 3.5-star rating among Yelpers.

