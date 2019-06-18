Comments
(CBS4) – Anyone can get a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Or, if you order through the Taco Bell website or app you can pick up the free taco anytime during the day.
You can thank the Golden State Warriors for your free taco. The Warriors lost the NBA Finals, but stole Game 2 from the Toronto Raptors — activating Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion.
You can go to any Taco Bell in the United States or in Canada to get your free taco on Tuesday, June 18.