HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)


HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – The newly-opened UCHealth Highlands Ranch has already welcomed its first baby. Elésha and Doug Burford of Englewood delivered their baby girl just after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

(credit: UCHealth)

Eloise Marie Burford weighs 7 pounds and 9 ounces and measured 19¾ inches.

(credit: UCHealth)

(credit: UCHealth)

“The nurses and Dr. Lingle made it such a peaceful experience,” Elésha said. “We’ve been very overwhelmed with love, there’s no doubt about that.”

(credit: UCHealth)

The new hospital features advanced cancer care, cardiac services and women’s health services.

