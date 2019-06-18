COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Several headstones were found vandalized at a cemetery in Old Colorado City in Colorado Springs a few weeks ago. Visitors to Fairview Cemetery say their loved ones are among those targeted.

“Anyone in their right mind who has any decency would never desecrate a burial site,” said Peter Martinez.

At least eight headstones were targeted by vandals who covered the stones with red paint and satanic symbols. The damage to some of the stones is so severe, families believe some of them will never be able to be restored.

Brian Ziegler took his 80-year-old mother to visit his father’s grave when he made the discovery.

“I felt so badly, because I would have never brought her out here if I had known this had happened. She was pretty quiet. She just stood there and just put her hand on the gravestone,” said Ziegler. “My dad has been gone for three and a half years and we always come out on Father’s Day just to pay our respect. It was definitely a blow to the stomach.”

A security guard told Ziegler the headstones were tagged a couple of weeks ago. Restoration work began Tuesday and was expected to continue for several days.

If you know who is responsible for the graffiti, you are asked to call Colorado Springs Police at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.