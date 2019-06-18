DENVER (CBS4) — Centura Health is hosting job fairs in multiple Colorado cities this week where applicants can meet recruiters and hiring managers. Events will be held in Louisville, Westminster and Durango on Wednesday, in Denver, Lakewood and Longmont on Thursday, and in Littleton, Castle Rock and Parker on Friday.
Job seekers who have identified positions they would like to pursue are encouraged (but not required) to apply in advance. Applicants should be ready to interview and contingent offers of employment may be extended at these events.
Wednesday, June 19: Louisville, Westminster and Durango
- Avista Adventist Hospital (Atrium) at 100 Health Park Drive, Louisville, CO 80027 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- St. Anthony North Health Campus (Grays &Torreys Conf. Rooms) at 14300 Orchard Parkway, Westminster, CO 80023 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Mercy Regional Medical Center (Conf. Room A) at 1010 Three Springs Blvd., Durango, CO 81301 from 1 – 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 20: Denver, Lakewood and Longmont
- Porter Adventist Hospital (Twin Peaks Conf. Room) at 2525 South Downing Street, Denver, CO 80210 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- St. Anthony Hospital/Ortho Colorado (Cancer Center) at 1160 W. 2nd Place, Lakewood, CO 80228 from 1 – 5 p.m.
- Longmont United Hospital (Medical Office Bldg.) at 2030 Mountain View Ave., Longmont, CO 80501 from 1 – 5 p.m.
Friday, June 21: South Denver Metro
- Littleton Adventist Hospital (Conf Rooms 3 & 4) at 7700 South Broadway, Littleton CO from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital (Gateway & Greeland) at 2350 Meadows Blvd., Castle Rock, CO 80109 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Parker Adventist Hospital (Inspiration Rooms A & B) at 9395 Crown Crest Blvd., Parker CO 80138 from 1 – 5 p.m.
Centura Health is an Equal Opportunity Employer, Male/Female/Veteran/Disabled. As of Jan. 1, 2015, Centura Health no longer hires tobacco/nicotine users in Colorado, Kansas and other states where applicants who use nicotine products are not protected by applicable state law. Offers of employment are contingent upon successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, including a panel for cotinine (the predominant metabolite of nicotine.)