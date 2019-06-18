Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Some high school students are getting some important insight about career opportunities. The Colorado Department of Transportation hosted career days just for young women.
Ten female students were chosen to learn about careers in transportation and construction. On Monday, the group got a behind-the-scenes tour of RTD’s headquarters.
One of the students says she is already learning a lot.
“Yeah, it’s our first day but already hearing and speaking to some of the people on the team about their journeys and how they got where they are now is really amazing,” said Colorado Academy senior Kennedy Massey.
The young women will continue their career experience at Martin Marietta and Denver International Airport.