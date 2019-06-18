BRONCOS UPDATEPat Bowlen public celebration of life taking place at Mile High through 3 p.m.
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Denver News, RTD

DENVER (CBS4)– Some high school students are getting some important insight about career opportunities. The Colorado Department of Transportation hosted career days just for young women.

(credit: CBS)

Ten female students were chosen to learn about careers in transportation and construction. On Monday, the group got a behind-the-scenes tour of RTD’s headquarters.

(credit: CBS)

One of the students says she is already learning a lot.

(credit: CBS)

“Yeah, it’s our first day but already hearing and speaking to some of the people on the team about their journeys and how they got where they are now is really amazing,” said Colorado Academy senior Kennedy Massey.

(credit: CBS)

The young women will continue their career experience at Martin Marietta and Denver International Airport.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s