LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The first bat to test positive for rabies in Jefferson County this year was found in the busy Belmar neighborhood in Lakewood. The bat was found on South Reed Street — just a few blocks southwest of the shopping center and movie theater at West Alameda Avenue and South Wadsworth Boulevard.

“Bats that are active during the day or unable to fly should be considered possibly rabid,” Jefferson County Public Health officials tweeted.

Any wild mammal, like a raccoon, skunk, fox, coyote or bat, can have rabies and transmit it to people.

Health officials offer rabies exposure prevention tips:

  • Leave orphaned animals alone. Baby animals often appear to be orphaned when they are not. The parent animal may not return if people are too close.
  • Do not feed, touch or handle wild animals and be cautious of stray dogs and cats.
  • Have dogs, cats, horses, and livestock vaccinated regularly by a licensed veterinarian.
  • Wash any wound from an animal thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.
  • If you do find a wild animal that appears to be sick, injured or orphaned, contact your local Animal Control Officer, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, or a local veterinary office before attempting to move it.
  • Have all dead, sick or captured bats/skunks tested for rabies if exposure to people or pets is suspected.
