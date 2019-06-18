ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A crowd gathered in Arvada on Tuesday with a celebration fit for a hero’s homecoming. “The Wall That Heals,” a replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C., will spend the weekend on the property of Faith Bible chapel and is open to anyone.
“It is emotional, I got four of my buddies names on that wall,” said Tom Kearns, an Army Veteran. “We were all pretty close.”
Kearns was with his wife, son and grandkids to see the Wall’s arrival. They plan to come back to see it set up this weekend. The wall was in Arvada 11 years ago, and that experience inspired Kearns to reunite with men from his regiment.
“Yea the wall is pretty emotional,” he said. ”It’s a great memorial.”
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1071 helped bring the nationwide tour to Colorado.
“We brought it here because we feel like the community would appreciate and needs to feel a part of what veterans, particularly Vietnam veterans went through. And the people’s names on that wall paid the supreme price. And they deserve to be honored,” said Jim Topkoff.
The wall is three-fourths the size of the permanent memorial. It will open Wednesday at 7 p.m. and remain open until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
“There’s a lot of people that are going to be here. It is breathtaking in the evening, especially with the lighting,” said Topkoff.
For more information, https://www.vva1071.org/index.html https://www.vvmf.org/The-Wall-That-Heals/