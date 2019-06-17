COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State Patrol offered new details about the crash that killed one of their own on Friday night. It happened on Interstate 70 near Deer Trail.
Trooper William Moden was investigating a separate crash at around 9:30 p.m. when a Ford F-250 traveling in the left lane hit the trooper.
“He was out of the vehicle and on foot when he was struck,” said Colonel Matthew Packard.
Officials say the Moden’s vehicle was on the right shoulder with its lights activate. Another CSP vehicle was also parked on the shoulder with its lights activated.
Officials say they don’t suspect the truck driver to have been under the influence. That driver has been cooperative.
Further details about the investigation weren’t released, as the investigation is still ongoing.
A memorial service for Moden will be open to the public on Friday at 11 a.m. at First Church of Denver on Hampden Avenue near Colorado Boulevard.
Colorado State Patrol asks those looking to donate to Trooper Moden and his family to donate to the Colorado State Patrol Family Foundation and select the Moden Family Fund.