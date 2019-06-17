AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A family is asking for help finding a dog that disappeared after a car crash in Adams County last week.
The dog’s owner remains hospitalized in critical condition, a family member told CBS on Monday.
The crash happened on E-470 near Pena Boulevard on Wednesday. A guard rail was damaged and the front bumper and a tire were found at the scene.
Kenton Schminke was rushed to UCHealth, where he remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit.
After the crash, Schminke’s dog “Dave” was no where to be found.
Schminke’s step-son, Frankie Menna, said Dave is a therapy dog.
“Dave ran off after his dad was in a terrible accident. His dad is currently in ICU in a coma and is fighting for his life,” Menna wrote on the Helping Lost Dogs website.
“He and Dave have the strongest bond and as his family we know that his dad just needs Dave right now to help him fight!”
Menna told CBS4 he was out searching for Dave on Monday afternoon.
Dave is an Australian Shepherd with a black, brown and white coat. He has a clipped tail and is wearing a tag.
If you see Dave or have any information about him, please call 303.915.8787.