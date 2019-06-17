  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A family is asking for help finding a dog that disappeared after a car crash in Adams County last week.

“Dave” (credit: Frankie Menna)

The dog’s owner remains hospitalized in critical condition, a family member told CBS on Monday.

The crash happened on E-470 near Pena Boulevard on Wednesday. A guard rail was damaged and the front bumper and a tire were found at the scene.

(credit: Frankie Menna)

Kenton Schminke was rushed to UCHealth, where he remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit.

Kenton Schminke (credit: Frankie Menna)

After the crash, Schminke’s dog “Dave” was no where to be found.

“Dave” (credit: Frankie Menna)

Schminke’s step-son, Frankie Menna, said Dave is a therapy dog.

“Dave ran off after his dad was in a terrible accident. His dad is currently in ICU in a coma and is fighting for his life,” Menna wrote on the Helping Lost Dogs website.

(credit: Frankie Menna)

“He and Dave have the strongest bond and as his family we know that his dad just needs Dave right now to help him fight!”

“Dave” (credit: Frankie Menna)

Menna told CBS4 he was out searching for Dave on Monday afternoon.

Dave is an Australian Shepherd with a black, brown and white coat. He has a clipped tail and is wearing a tag.

If you see Dave or have any information about him, please call 303.915.8787.

 

