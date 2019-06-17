DENVER (AP/CBS4) – Colorado’s Supreme Court says proponents of a ballot initiative to eliminate constitutional limits on taxation and spending can proceed. The court ruled 5-2 in an opinion released Monday that elections officials erred in rejecting the proposed 2020 ballot initiative.
The liberal Colorado Fiscal Institute wants to ask voters whether the 1992 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights should be eliminated. TABOR is a voter-approved constitutional amendment that strictly limits the ability of Colorado government to raise taxes, issue bonds, and increase spending without a vote of the people.
The court ordered elections officials to certify the proposed repeal question so proponents can begin collecting voter signatures to put the question on the ballot.
Critics say the initiative would violate the single subject rule in the state’s Constitution.
“TABOR is so wide-ranging, it’s clear the courts got this one wrong,” Michael Fields, Executive Director of Colorado Rising Action, said in a statement released Monday. “We’ll take on this and any other fight in which groups of activists try to destroy the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.”
