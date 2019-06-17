SOUTH FORK, Colo. (CBS4) — An unidentified woman from Colorado Springs has been missing since Saturday night after falling into the snowmelt-swollen waters of a southern Colorado river.
The woman was reportedly standing on a rock overlooking the South Fork of the Rio Grande River when she fell in.
Rescue crews were notified at 8:33 p.m. and searched until midnight.
Increasing numbers of personnel from neighboring agencies have joined the search since then.
Monday, a private whitewater rafting outfit, The Adventure Company of Buena Vista, joined a group from South Fork Fire Rescue to scour the waterway.
The woman fell in near mile marker 175.5 of Highway 160, about midway between Wolf Creek Pass and the town of South Fork. Downstream of this location, the river alternately maintains proximity with the highway. Due to that, members of the Mineral and Rio Grand county sheriff’s offices and the Colorado State Patrol have been involved in monitoring the river from the roadway.
The accident occurred near the county line separating Mineral and Rio Grande. Last week, Mineral County posted a closure of its portion of the Rio Grande to watercraft.