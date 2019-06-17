GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Golden police arrested the man they say attacked two homeless men last week. Police say Roger Coderre, 51, apparently called police on himself.
The victims said they were in the area of 14th and Jackson Streets when Coderre approached them and assaulted them with a blunt object. Those victims are expected to be okay.
Police say an officer happened to see a vehicle matching the description of the one seen in the area when the attack happened. The officer pulled it over for a traffic violation and identified Coderre as the driver.
The officer reportedly told Coderre his truck matched the description of one in the crime and asked to talk with Coderre. He refused and left.
Investigators then say they received an anonymous tip early Monday morning which was “suspicious in nature.”
Officers responded to a middle school in another, nearby city and found Coderre. They say he worked as a construction contractor at the campus, and he was the one who called police.
Coderre faces two counts of felony assault.
While reportedly beating the men, they say Coderre yelled things like, “Get out of my city!” Details about why he attacked the men have not been released.