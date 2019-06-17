Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The four game series between the Rockies and the Padres can be described in just one word: Weird. The two teams combined for 92 runs. That the most ever in a four game series.
The previous record was 88 runs, set by the Phillies and Dodgers in May 1929, according to CBS Sports.
The Rockies won the first and third games by scores of 9-6 and 14-8 and the Padres won the second and fourth games 16-12 and 14-13. A total of 131 hits were recorded in the series.