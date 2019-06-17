  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The four game series between the Rockies and the Padres can be described in just one word: Weird. The two teams combined for 92 runs. That the most ever in a four game series.

Charlie Blackmon hits a RBI single in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field on Sunday. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The previous record was 88 runs, set by the Phillies and Dodgers in May 1929, according to CBS Sports.

The Rockies won the first and third games by scores of 9-6 and 14-8 and the Padres won the second and fourth games 16-12 and 14-13. A total of 131 hits were recorded in the series.

