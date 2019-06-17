



– The attorney for the truck driver accused of killing four people in a fiery crash on Interstate 70 was arrested on Friday. Robert Corry, 51, faces kidnapping, vehicle theft and reckless endangerment charges after he allegedly told his ex-fiancee at Denver International Airport that he was being chased by Arabs and then caused a series of car accidents.

According to arrest paperwork, the woman had come to the airport Friday evening to pick Corry up. But Corry grabbed her and said the Arabs that were after him had a helicopter.

He then hurried to her car. Corry didn’t have permission to drive it but he got behind the wheel and with her inside he struck several vehicles as he was leaving the DIA parking area. The car then plowed through one of the airport’s toll gates. Corry was allegedly honking the car horn and yelling at people.

After getting onto Pena Boulevard the vehicle sped off at 90 mph.

The woman begged to get out multiple times, to which Corry allegedly said she “had better be quiet or he would kill her.”

The woman was able to jump out of the vehicle a few miles later and call 911 after Corry got slowed down in some traffic.

Corry has often represented Colorado marijuana businesses in legal cases in recent years, but he has currently been in the news because he is representing Rogel Aguilera-Mederos. Aguilera-Mederos faces vehicular homicide charges in the deadly crash in April that damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles.

Corry is scheduled to be back in court in the kidnapping case on July 1.

Corry has been on the other side of the law before. In 2013, Denver police arrested him for consuming marijuana during a Rockies game.