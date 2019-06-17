Comments
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A community honored a fallen Douglas County sheriff’s deputy by naming a post office after him. Deputy Zackari Parrish was shot and killed by a gunman on New Year’s Eve in 2017.
On Monday, Parrish’s wife was joined by others to unveil the new name on the Highlands Ranch Post Office on University Boulevard.
“This is where everyone in the community shows up, right here, to get stuff, mail , communication. Life’s connection, and that’s exactly what Zack wanted to do, he wanted his community better,” Sheriff Tony Spurlock said.
The Parrish family was also given a plaque to take home.