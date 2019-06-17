  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Deputy Zack Parrish Killed, Highlands Ranch News, United States Postal Service

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – A community honored a fallen Douglas County sheriff’s deputy by naming a post office after him. Deputy Zackari Parrish was shot and killed by a gunman on New Year’s Eve in 2017.

(credit: CBS)

On Monday, Parrish’s wife was joined by others to unveil the new name on the Highlands Ranch Post Office on University Boulevard.

Deputy Zack Parrish (credit: Douglas County Sheriff)

“This is where everyone in the community shows up, right here, to get stuff, mail , communication. Life’s connection, and that’s exactly what Zack wanted to do, he wanted his community better,” Sheriff Tony Spurlock said.

(credit: CBS)

The Parrish family was also given a plaque to take home.

