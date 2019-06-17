Filed Under:Denver News, Porter Adventist Hospital


DENVER (AP) — Patients who suffered infections after undergoing surgery at a Denver hospital are suing over its sterilization practices. The lawsuit filed Saturday by 67 patients and 20 spouses alleges that Porter Adventist Hospital’s failure to properly clean its equipment caused “hundreds of infections” as far back as 2015 and at least one death.

(credit: CBS)

Last April, the hospital revealed it had had problems with cleaning its instruments. It temporarily shut down its operating room but downplayed the risk of infections.

Porter Adventist Hospital Required To Submit Sterilization Reports After Health Scare

The Denver Post reports that a state investigation found that the hospital knew more surgical patients were developing infections by early 2017. However, the state’s chief medical officer Tista Ghosh said the state never conclusively linked infections to the sterilization problems.

The hospital said Monday it will address the allegations in court and that it meets the state’s sterilizations guidelines.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s