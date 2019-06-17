  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aurora ICE Processing Center, Aurora News

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators are searching for three federal fugitives who escaped from the ICE facility in Aurora on Sunday. The fugitives scaled a 15foot chain link fence and then climbed over a wall in the recreation area to escape. 

Douglas Amaya-Arriag, Carlos Perez-Rodriguez and Amilcar Aguilar-Hernandez (credit: ICE)

One of the escapees, Amilcar Aguilar-Hernandez, 23, from El Salvador, has a criminal conviction for felony trespassing; and he is currently a suspect in a rape case in Fort Carson, Colorado. 

The other two escaped aliens from Honduras have no criminal history: Douglas Amaya-Arriaga, 18, and Carlos Perez-Rodriguez, 18.

This is an ongoing investigation

ICE will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s