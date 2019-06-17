Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators are searching for three federal fugitives who escaped from the ICE facility in Aurora on Sunday. The fugitives scaled a 15–foot chain link fence and then climbed over a wall in the recreation area to escape.
One of the escapees, Amilcar Aguilar-Hernandez, 23, from El Salvador, has a criminal conviction for felony trespassing; and he is currently a suspect in a rape case in Fort Carson, Colorado.
The other two escaped aliens from Honduras have no criminal history: Douglas Amaya-Arriaga, 18, and Carlos Perez-Rodriguez, 18.
This is an ongoing investigation.
ICE will provide updates as more information becomes available.