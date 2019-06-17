DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police arrested a 18-year-old man accused of shooting and killing another man and leaving his body inside a vehicle in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The shooting happened sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call at around 1:45 a.m. about an abandoned SUV in the King Sooper’s parking lot at Green Valley Ranch Boulevard and Tower Road. A witness told dispatchers the back window was blown out and someone was in the back seat.

Officers arrived and found the SUV with the body of a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the head. They say the victim was declared dead at the hospital.

Investigators say they went to the victim’s home in Thornton where his family pointed them to another person who could have more information about the man’s death, court documents state.

Investigators then spoke with the person who drove the SUV that night. They say multiple people were inside the vehicle coming from a party. They parked at the parking lot to figure out what to do next.

They say one of the men in the vehicle was known as “Ken.” The witness told investigators the victim and Ken got into a fight, and Ken hit the victim with a handgun across the face multiple times. The gun went off and shot the victim in the head.

Everyone in the vehicle then fled, investigators say.

Police found the suspect, later identified as Lin “Ken” Li, at a hotel in Black Hawk. He now faces a charge of second degree murder.