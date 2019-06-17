LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A deadly shooting in Lakewood sparked a police chase that ended with the suspects crashing in Denver. Lakewood police said a man and a woman were shot near West Colfax Avenue and Depew Street at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday. They were rushed to the hospital but doctors couldn’t save the man.

Police say the suspects took off in a car and were spotted by Edgewater police. The driver crashed about two miles away, at Sheridan Boulevard and West 20th Avenue, near Sloan’s Lake Park. Police took two people into custody. They have not released any information about the suspects.

Police said the woman who was shot was in the hospital but did not provide any details about the extent of her injuries.