DENVER (CBS4) — Colorado Rockies center fielder Charlie Blackmon received National League Player of the Week honors from Major League Baseball on Monday.

Blackmon hit .568 (21-for-37) in seven games last week, including six home runs and 15 RBIs. His performance lifted his season batting average from .295 to .336.

It is Blackmon’s sixth time receiving the Player of the Week distinction. He last received it in May of 2017.

Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies hits a RBI single in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field on Sunday. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer received his first American League Player of the Week award.

The Rockies resume play on Tuesday with a 7:40 p.m. first pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s the first of nine road games against NL West division opponents Arizona, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Entering Monday’s action, Colorado remains tied with Arizona for second place in the division, more than 10 games behind the Dodgers.

Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies celebrates with teammates after hitting a 2-RBI, walk-off home run in the 12th inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Coors Field on April 20th. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

 

 

 

 

