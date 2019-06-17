



– Too often, we hear about another law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty. Trooper William Moden was one of those men, who lost his life Friday night making sure others were safe on Interstate 70.

Moden was killed when a driver hit him while he was investigating a separate crash on the interstate. The governor ordered flags on public buildings to be flown at half-staff until a memorial service takes place for Moden.

“It’s a senseless thing that happened,” said Terrie Asay. It’s another tragedy. It just didn’t have to happen at all.”

Since his death, Asay and many other Coloradans have honored the fallen hero in front of his Colorado State Patrol vehicle in Adams County and also in the Aurora neighborhood where he lived.

“When you find out somebody in your community passed away, even though you don’t know them, how can you not want to help?” said Heather Paterson, who organized a neighborhood memorial for the trooper.

According to Paterson, it started off as a Father’s Day barbecue at her corner house, but then it became a tribute for a brother in blue that they wound up calling “Brews for Blue.”

“All they’re here to do is try to protect us and keep us safe,” said Tanya Craig, who donated to the Moden family. “I can’t think of a better cause.”

“It’s hard not to be emotional” said Stacy Kirkpatrick, who helped organize the memorial. “We are a neighborhood of military and first responders.”

So for their tightly-knit group of friends, many of whom are also first responders, honoring Trooper Moden with blue ribbons tied to trees served as a beautiful reminder that he will never be forgotten.

“We didn’t know them personally, but they are like three blocks away,” Kirkpatrick said. “So how could we not do something?”

“Brews for Blue” raised more than $1,500 for Moden’s family.

Additional Resources

Colorado State Patrol asks those looking to donate to Trooper Moden and his family to donate to the Colorado State Patrol Family Foundation and select the Moden Family Fund.

