LEADVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Some marathoners had extra motivation to pick up their pace this weekend. A black bear crossed paths with runners participating in the Leadville Trail Marathon on Saturday.
“When you run Leadville, you just might run into a bear!” Stephen Peterson wrote on Facebook.
“My good friend Quentin Genke and I were a couple of hours into our race when this huge black bear made his appearance right in front of us,” Peterson wrote. “Imagine our shock!”
Peterson said Genke snapped the photo just before the bear disappeared into the woods.
“First time I ever had a black bear come out of the woods and run between runners,” Quentin Genke wrote on Facebook.
“It was an amazing experience to witness!” Peterson told CBS4.