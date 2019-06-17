  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bears, Broomfield News, Broomfield Police, Colorado Parks And Wildlife


BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — A bear was spotted wandering through residential neighborhoods in the Anthem Highlands area of Broomfield Monday morning. The bear was photographed near the intersection of Chesapeake Drive and Crosby Drive. A few hours later, the bear was seen near Indian Peaks Parkway and Lowell Boulevard.

(credit: Broomfield Police Department)

“Two Wildlife Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are now combing the area in an attempt to locate the bear,” the Broomfield Police Department wrote on Facebook at about 10 a.m.

Wildlife officials are asking residents to please secure their trash cans and keep small pets close by and on a leash.

(credit: Broomfield Police Department)

“We would like to get this bear out of town and back into the mountains,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said on Twitter.

If you spot the bear you are asked to call Broomfield police at 303.438.6400.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s