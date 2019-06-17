Comments
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — A bear was spotted wandering through residential neighborhoods in the Anthem Highlands area of Broomfield Monday morning. The bear was photographed near the intersection of Chesapeake Drive and Crosby Drive. A few hours later, the bear was seen near Indian Peaks Parkway and Lowell Boulevard.
“Two Wildlife Officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife are now combing the area in an attempt to locate the bear,” the Broomfield Police Department wrote on Facebook at about 10 a.m.
Wildlife officials are asking residents to please secure their trash cans and keep small pets close by and on a leash.
“We would like to get this bear out of town and back into the mountains,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said on Twitter.
If you spot the bear you are asked to call Broomfield police at 303.438.6400.