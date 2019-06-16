  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Parker News, Parker Police

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Parker police say two businesses were targets in separate smash and grabs early Sunday morning. Police responded to the Freaky’s Smoke Shop and Top Shelf Liquors at Parker Road and Plaza Drive.

Investigators say two vehicles, a white sedan and a gold SUV, were used in the crimes. The SUV backed into at least one business, they say.

Both vehicles had stolen licenses plates.

Police are looking for three suspects described as black males. Further details have not been released.

