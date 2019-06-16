(HOODLINE) – In search of a new favorite breakfast and brunch spot? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.
Denver Biscuit Co.
Topping the list is Denver Biscuit Co.. Located at 2501 Dallas St. in the Stanley Marketplace, the breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 639 reviews on Yelp.
The French Press
Next up is Heather Gardens’ The French Press, situated at 15290 E. Iliff Ave. With four stars out of 826 reviews on Yelp, the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot, serving coffee and tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
Legends Coffee
Legends Coffee, located at 24100 E. Commons Ave., Suite 103, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 167 reviews.
Three Little Griddles
Three Little Griddles, a breakfast and brunch spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 576 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6040 S. Gun Club Road, Suite F2, to see for yourself.
Article provided by Hoodline.