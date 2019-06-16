  • CBS4On Air

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER(CBS)- After a beautiful start to our Father’s Day Sunday. There will be a few thunderstorms firing up during the afternoon.

Fort Lupton Sunrise

Fort Lupton Sunrise (YouReporter Dale Hostetter)

There is enough moisture available with the back flow from an Oklahoma low pressure system and an early push of moisture over northern Colorado to energize Sunday’s batch of thunderstorms. With the heating of the day storms have the potential to reach severe levels from Cheyenne, Fort Collins and Denver across the northeastern plains. With the biggest threat being damaging hail and strong, gusty winds.

Severe Weather Outlook (CBS4 )

Another small storm system pushing eastward across Utah will be sliding through Colorado on Monday. This will keep the chances for thunderstorm alive and also, cool down afternoon highs to start next week. Some of these storm may also be hail produces on Monday afternoon and evening.

Severe Weather Outlook Tomorrow (CBS)

Storm chances will continue through The middle of the week.

Dave Aguilera

