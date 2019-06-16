



— More brands than ever are showing their pride, despite the risk of losing customers whose values don’t align with the LGBTQ+ community. Boulder-based Bobo’s Oat Bars was one of many businesses that showed support at Denver’s PrideFest Sunday.

Bobo’s founder Beryl Stafford picked the slogan “choose love” for her company, but she says some people haven’t shown love for Bobo’s newly-released Pride Bars.

“We have had a few unusually negative comments on social media that we were surprised about. If we lose them as a customer, we can’t worry about that,” said Stafford, Founder of Bobo’s Oat Bars.

Stafford has only focused on the good Bobo’s Lemon Poppyseed Pride Bars will do. Bobo’s is supporting the LGBTQ+ community by giving 30% of Pride Bar sales to The Center on Colfax.

“We are one of the largest community centers in the region serving the LGBT community,” said Rex Fuller of The Center on Colfax. “Bobo’s has been a great partner and the bars are delicious!”

The Center works to reduce discrimination and harassment in some of Colorado’s most vulnerable communities. They host a number of programs and provide critical resources for both youth and adults.

The partnership and development of the Pride Bar has been several months in the making. Bobo’s is proud to help support The Center’s work

“Colorado is our home. We felt so much in alignment with The Center because one of their missions is to make Colorado a safe and productive place for everybody,” said Stafford.

This is Bobo’s first Pride Bar, and it won’t be their last. The company will continue to choose love, and love always wins.

“Our mission is to bring everybody home and treat them with love and acceptance,” said Stafford.

Bobo’s Pride Bars are limited edition. They can be purchased at https://eatbobos.com/