  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMThe Good Fight
    9:00 PMThe Good Fight
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:A-Basin, Skiing, Summit County News

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Many at Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort spent a unique Father’s Day on the slopes.

(credit: CBS)

Families took the opportunity to share their love and appreciation for dad by making a few turns at 13,000 feet.

“As a fourth generation Coloradoan, it’s FABULOUS!,” one father told CBS4’s Jamie Leary.

(credit: CBS)

“Have you ever done this on father’s day before?” she asked.

“Never! That’s why we had to do it!”

“One for the books!” Leary said.

“One for the books!”

(credit: CBS)

With no wind and temperatures nearing 60 degrees, it was impossible to find anyone who wasn’t smiling.

The ski area will stay open through June 23, but has stayed open long enough for July 4 in the past.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s