Comments
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Many at Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort spent a unique Father’s Day on the slopes.
Families took the opportunity to share their love and appreciation for dad by making a few turns at 13,000 feet.
“As a fourth generation Coloradoan, it’s FABULOUS!,” one father told CBS4’s Jamie Leary.
“Have you ever done this on father’s day before?” she asked.
“Never! That’s why we had to do it!”
“One for the books!” Leary said.
“One for the books!”
With no wind and temperatures nearing 60 degrees, it was impossible to find anyone who wasn’t smiling.
The ski area will stay open through June 23, but has stayed open long enough for July 4 in the past.