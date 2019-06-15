NEWARK, N.J. (CBS4) – Passengers on a flight from Denver heading to Newark, New Jersey were surprised to learn multiple tires on their plane blew out when it landed Saturday afternoon. Those passengers, 166 in total, were evacuated using the stairs on the plane.
United Airlines officials say parts of the plane from UA627 landed on the runway and grassy area after it skidded on the runway at Newark Liberty International Airport.
Airport operations were affected, but flight activity has since resumed. Officials say passengers should expect residual delays.
Pictures from passengers in a bus on the tarmac show the tires deflated and damaged. There was also apparent damage to the underside of the nose.
No one was reportedly injured, the FAA says. Details about what caused the damage have not been released.