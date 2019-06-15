Filed Under:Greeley News, UCHealth Greeley Hospital

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Young children came together at the not-yet-open UCHealth Greeley Hospital to learn about the emergency room in a unique way. More than 500 stuffed animals and dolls were treated in the ER on Saturday.

(credit: Joel Blocker/ UCHealth)

“Patients” ranged from teddy bears and stuffed unicorns and even a stuffed Incredible Hulk. Some suffered tummy aches, broken legs and shark bites.

(credit: Joel Blocker/ UCHealth)

Hospital officials hope the event gives kids a chance to see the ER in a new way and feel more comfortable about being in the hospital.

(credit: Joel Blocker/ UCHealth)

The hospital will open this summer.

