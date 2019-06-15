Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands made their way to Civic Center Park for the kickoff of Pride. The event serves as a weekend for members of the LGBTQ community to come together to celebrate.
Denver Pride started with a 5k run. Those who signed up paid an entry fee which goes to “The Center” on Colfax Avenue which helps the LGBTQ community.
More than $50,000 was raised.
Events will also include a parade on Sunday.
Gov. Jared Polis, the first openly gay governor in U.S. history, will be the grand marshal.
