DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands made their way to Civic Center Park for the kickoff of Pride. The event serves as a weekend for members of the LGBTQ community to come together to celebrate.

Denver Pride started with a 5k run. Those who signed up paid an entry fee which goes to “The Center” on Colfax Avenue which helps the LGBTQ community.

More than $50,000 was raised.

Events will also include a parade on Sunday.

Gov. Jared Polis, the first openly gay governor in U.S. history, will be the grand marshal.

