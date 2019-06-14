



— Colorado Parks and Wildlife is concerned that rehabilitation centers are running out of room for all the rescued fawns in their care. There are already seven at the Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation and two more were brought into the CPW office in Colorado Springs Friday morning.

One fawn was seen running alone along a Highway 24 near Manitou Springs.

Our first fawn is examined by @COParksWildlife officer Tim Kroening as staffer Andrea Weiner holds it. The fawn was found on U.S. Highway 24 near Manitou Springs. It appears to have been hit by a car and may have a head injury. Please watch for wildlife as you drive. pic.twitter.com/tJbBmt24Ho — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 14, 2019

Another was orphaned after its mother and twin were killed by a car near Cascade.

“Hope our rehabber has room. Quickly filling up and soon we’ll have no place to send them,” CPW officials tweeted.

The sad parade of orphaned fawns continues into @COParksWildlife offices. This fawn came into the SE Region office in #ColoradoSprings this morning. Reportedly seen running along a highway. Hope our rehabber has room. Quickly filling up and soon we'll have no place to send them. pic.twitter.com/47QP2ZLw3r — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 14, 2019

Friday’s third “rescue” fawn — which wildlife experts think was less than 12 hours old — was returned to the spot where it was picked up. Officials placed it in the shade in a drainage where its mother was seen.

Today's third "rescue" fawn, likely less than 12 hours old, is not going to rehab. It was returned to the area it was picked up. @COParksWildlife Cassidy English placed it under a shade tree in a drainage where its mother was seen. #LeaveBabyWildlifeAlone https://t.co/wtnQWlpN1v pic.twitter.com/w96lvx3l4Y — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 14, 2019

On Thursday, officers rescued another fawn whose mother was killed after being hit by a motorcycle on Interstate 70 in Golden.

Good news with this newborn fawn, it’s headed to our health lab. It is hungry and will get that first meal & hydration in it right away upon arrival. It’s mother and twin fawn were killed in a collision this morning with a motorcycle, which initiated the birth. @CSP_Golden pic.twitter.com/p04FoanPIq — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) June 13, 2019

CPW officials say the wildlife rehab center where they send these animals is filling up fast.

Day-old triplets rest as @COParksWildlife officer Sarah Watson looks on. She #rescued the fawns in #ColoradoSprings after their mother died. They will be raised by Tom and Cec Sanders at their nonprofit Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore and released in the fall. pic.twitter.com/IJVxsW2ag6 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 12, 2019

Officials are reminding people to not touch fawns they see alone in the wild.

#LeaveBabyWildlifeAlone: Fawn Sent To Rehab Center After Someone Picked It Up

“Young wildlife is frequently left alone in a safe location while adult animals go on the search for food. Young fawns and calves are left for long periods of time and are safer when they are left alone. If you come across young wildlife, do not approach them as the mother is probably nearby,” officials stated. “If you do encounter young wildlife on the trail or in your yard, leave the animal where it is and be careful to keep pets out of the area. Use binoculars to quietly view the animal from a distance. Do not get too close to the animals as human proximity may make the wild parents afraid to return.”

They are also asking drivers to keep an eye out for deer on highways.